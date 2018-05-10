Wilson soars his way to a seventh place finish in State

Coach Trevor Poe and Senior Scotty Wilson made their way to Jessieville on Tuesday, May 1 to represent the Corning Bobcat Track and Field team in the State Meet. Wilson earned his way to represent the Bobcats and his hometown by placing first in the Pole Vault event in the District Meet. The State meet would have Wilson pitted up against 16 of the best Pole Vaulters from around the state.

