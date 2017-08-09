Trap shooters make mark in Grand National Competition

The Black River Trap & Skeet Club is comprised of largely of Corning Trap Team members. The club recently travelled to Sparta, Illinois for the 2017 AIM Grand National Competition. AIM is the official youth program of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. The purpose of AIM (Academics, Integrity and Marksmanship) is to provide a safe and positive experience with firearms and registered trapshooting for youth, elementary school through college age.

This August, BRT&SC was represented at the Grand National Competition by five squads including two 2 younger shooters who competed with the 5 Rivers Trap Team Pre-Sub squad. “We had the most successful year ever at the AIM Grand Nationals”, said Coach Jim Clifton. Five of the 6 teams represented by Corning shooters won a National Title this year. Each of the BRT&SC squads competed with shooters from across the country.

