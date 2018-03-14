STATE CHAMPS!!!

In the semi-final game of the Missouri Class 2 State Tournament; Neelyville squeaked by and survived the defending state champions and number one ranked Skyline Tigers 63 to 57. Neelyville was in cruise control for most of this game in the early stages. The Neelyville Tigers dominated the stat sheet and the scoreboard for over three quarters of play. Skyline, feeling their title hopes were slipping away, made a late furious rally to get within a possession of Neelyville with a minute and a half to go in the game. Good teams find ways to close out games. Coach Becky Hale called a timeout and regrouped her girls and Neelyville knocked down late free throws and bullied their way to a huge win, surviving and advancing to the state title game. Autumn Dodd paced the Lady Tigers of Neelyville in scoring netting 19 points. J’kayla Fowler showed her dominance down low yet again with a double double of 17 points and 13 boards. Jentri Worley scored 11 points and snatched eight rebounds and knocked down some late clutch free throws.

