Sr. Lady Cats dominate Cave City - 70 to 38

Corning (8-5) (2-3) protected their home court from the opening tip off to the final buzzer in the game against Cave City on Friday, January 5. Cave City came into the game with an impressive early season 5-3 record away from home. The game was never really close and in the second and third quarters alone Corning exploded for 53 points. Corning would put the game on cruise control entering the fourth quarter with a 63 to 27 lead. The Cats would be led in scoring by Kaytie Manatt, who notched yet another 30 point game for the season, scoring 33 on the night. Hannah Blankenship added 11 points and Maggie Couch dropped in seven points. Up next for the Lady Cats as they try to ride this wave of momentum is a battle with the rival Mohawks of Piggott. The game is set for Tuesday, January 9 in Corning with all games starting at 4 p.m.

