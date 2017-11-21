Sr. Lady Cats’ late lead slips away against Maynard – 68 to 63

The Maynard Sr. Lady Tigers, down by seven points with a minute and 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, rally to send the game into overtime. They eventually outlast the Bobcats (2-1) Thursday night November 16 with the final score - 68 to 63. The Corning Sr. Lady Bobcats battled tough throughout the night, but ultimately missed too many free throws down the stretch in this slugfest that would have shut the door on the Lady Tigers.

The game was close for the entirety with 12 different lead changes and two quarters ending with a tied score; the remaining quarters ending with a very tight scoring differential. Coach Jerry Songer and the Cats’ attempted to wear down Maynard by throwing everything, but the kitchen sink at them defensively. Songer had the Lady Cats’ in several zones, full court presses and even mixed in man-to-man down the stretch to keep the Lady Tigers on their toes and to widen the gap on the scoreboard late. Credit goes to Maynard for fighting back from being down and persevering. The Cats’ shot 64% from the free throw line for the game but shot less than 40% in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and overtime. Senior Kaytie Manatt led the way for Corning in the scoring department with 20 points. This was the Cats’ first loss on the season, but they are a seasoned group and look poised to bounce back.

