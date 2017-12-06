Sr. Lady Bobcats defeat Tuckerman to open WBC Tourney in thrilling fashion- 68 to 65

The second round of the Williams Baptist College Tournament and the first game of the tournament for the Corning Sr. Lady Bobcats was a dandy Tuesday, November 28th. This game had just about everything you could imagine and then some. It was a rollercoaster ride for both teams in this survive and advance format. The Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs came out of the starting gates quick, jumping out to a 20 to 13 lead after a cleanly played first quarter with no free throws and very little turnovers. Coach Jerry Songers strong message in the huddle at the end of the first quarter was definitely received by the Lady Cats. The Corning defense would lock down the Lady Bulldogs for the next 12 minutes of game play forcing 14 of the game’s next 16 turnovers against Tuckerman; all while going on a 20 to 0 run in the midst of that time frame. The Lady Cats’ would aggressively push their lead on the stunned Lady Bulldogs to 60 to 39 with a little over 25 seconds left in the third quarter. It felt like the Lady Cats had this one in the bag with the Dogs’ lackadaisical demeanor and fatigue seemingly playing a factor in their downfall. Just when you thought you could look ahead to the next round, the Lady Bulldogs mounted an astonishing comeback and went on a wild run of their own. Tuckerman went on a 25 to 0 run which included seven Lady Cats’ turnovers in a span of nine possessions, a technical foul against Corning and seemingly a big lid on the basket as several shots from the Cats’ literally rimmed halfway in and out. The Lady Bulldogs had gained all of the momentum and nothing seemed to be going right for Corning and with only 45 seconds to go in the game and down by four. It sure seemed that yet, again, this game was all but over.

