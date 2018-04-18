Sr. High Track performs in Sara Low Relays

The Corning Sr. High Bobcat Track and Field Team jumped on a bus and headed southwest to Batesville for about a two hour drive Thursday, April 12. Batesville High School hosted the Sara Low Relays, which featured 23 teams from around the state in what was a very competitive accumulation of teams. Corning came into the meet looking to ride the wave of momentum they had coming off of a solid performance in last week’s Wellman Relays in Pocahontas. Scotty WIlson, Brent Burkheart and Ethan McKinney all faired well and held their own in this track meet that was drenched deep with talent. Wilson use of his strong legs went to the air in four different events. WIlson finished 7th in High Jump overall and 2nd against teams in his Conference with a jump of 5’6”. Wilson Placed 13th overall in Long Jump and 3rd in conference with a jump of 18’2”.

