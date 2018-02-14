Sr. Boys stave off rival Piggott on the road- 64 to 57

Corning used a huge fourth quarter to fend off the Mohawks Tuesday, February 6 in Piggott. This cross county rivalry was all locked up 46 to 46 heading into the fourth quarter. Corning scored 18 points in the final frame to put away a pesky Piggott team on the road. The Bobcats knocked down eight three point baskets during the contest with six of those coming from fellow Seniors, Drew Stormes and Clint Hovis. Corning struggled from the free throw line only hitting on 56 per cent of it’s shots, but that didn’t derail the Cats thanks to the hot shooting from the field. Corning shot 38 per cent from three point range and 54 per cent inside the three point arch.

