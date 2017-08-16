Splash Pads: Fountains of Youth

Aqua Magazine They’re bubbling up from Texas to Minnesota and from coast to coast as complements to existing pools, as well as stand-alone aquatics amenities replacing traditional pools altogether. And while most splash pads are part of a commercial project, you can find them in backyards as well, packed with howling neighborhood children in the summer months.

With little or no standing water, but a wide range of water-play options, splash pads represent a natural evolution of the backyard sprinkler cool-down concept. “The nice thing about splash pads is they’re very crossgenerational,” says Ron Romens, owner and president of Commercial Recreation Specialists in Verona, Wis. “They represent a space where parents and grandparents can bring kids. The kids can play, and the moms have a cup of coffee. They don’t have to be right next to the kids in case they have to grab them like in a wading pool. It’s very much a social, community- building space.”

