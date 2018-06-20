Silberstein named to “Best Under the Sun”

Corning Bobcat Baseball starting shortstop, Mason Silberstein, makes The Jonesboro Sun’s ’Best Under the Sun’ team for a third consecutive season. The Jonesboro Sun recognizes area standouts in many sports including baseball. Silberstein’s senior season was impressive to say the least just like his decorated career wearing the black and gold. Silberstein hit his way to a 393 average in his 102 at bats this year. The Bobcat slugger launched a home run, five doubles and drove 26 runs in at the plate. Silberstein showed great plate discipline drawing 14 walks and only striking out six times all season. Silberstein helped lead the Bobcats to four straight State playoff appearances in his four years, a Regional runner-up and Regional Championship. Silberstein’s numbers this season were even more impressive considering he was coming off of a bad knee injury before season and even battled a hamstring issue during the long grueling schedule. Silberstein is expected to be named All Conference and All State later on for a fourth consecutive season as well. Silberstein was a consistent force throughout his playing days and his leadership and experience will be missed on the diamond next season for Corning.

