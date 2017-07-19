Senior high basketball girls sharpening skills
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 1:11pm News Staff
by Pam Lowe
The Corning Senior High Girls Basketball team has worked hard honing their skills and preparing for the upcoming basketball season.
The girls have participated in Team camps in the following towns the past few weeks: Marmaduke, Maynard, Corning, Sloan Hendrix, and Campbell.
The girls went 20-5 this summer.
