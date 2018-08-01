A season to remember: 2018 Razorback Baseball

Arkansas fans will interested in the professional level for years to come as Arkansas had a record 11 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. It was as good of a season collectively as maybe any other in the history of Razorback Baseball and it was well earned. Arkansas played the second toughest schedule in the country according to the ratings percentage index used by NCAA. The Razorbacks played 33 games against teams in the final composite top 25 College Baseball rankings. That is 47.8 percent of their games played against composite ranked opponents. Although it’s not a record, Arkansas led the nation in fan attendance throughout the Regional and Super Regionals.

The Hogs are losing several key players from a great run this season. A total of nine players inked contracts with professional teams and three Seniors who got considerable playing time that went undrafted will not be playing in the cardinal and white next season. Not all are gone though, with some key players returning next season. The trifecta of Fletcher, Kjerstad and Martin accounted for 37 HR’s,156 RBI’s, and 158 Runs of offense that will be returning next season. Jack Kenley will be back as well, playing several games this season filling in as a utility player in the infield. The Hogs also return Hunter (Cowboy) Wilson, who most see taking the starting second base job next year. Jordan McFarland saw sometime early on at first base this season and showed some promise in his little time there

