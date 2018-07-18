A season to remember: 2018 Arkansas Razorback Baseball

Excitement was in the air as the Hogs became the second Arkansas baseball team to ever reach the CWS Finals. The word Omahogs was all over social media, radio shows and papers across the state and bordering states. Omahogs is a term representing the Hogs success in Baseball making it to Omaha Nebraska for the CWS as often as they have. There was so much excitement and passion for this team and this series that the Army Corps of Engineers wanted to find a way to honor the Hogs. They did so by changing the name of a popular lake in Arkansas called Beaver Lake to Omahogs Lake. Arkansas won the much anticipated Game One of the College World Series Final 4 to 1; behind a masterful performance from Bryant Arkansas native, Blaine Knight and one big inning at the plate from Arkansas’ calm and selective hitters.

