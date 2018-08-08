Seagraves trio hold their own on big stage in Jr. Olympics

by Andy Earls

Wednesday, July 25 the Seagraves family from Maynard made the 530 mile trip north to Des Moines for the Junior Olympics where Regan, Leslie and Stanley Seagraves all competed in several swimming events with the best swimming talent in the United States. All three Seagraves kids made mom and dad very proud. Each Seagrave cut off time from their personal bests of the year, made great progress and helped themselves and their team to a solid finish against the best of the best. This was the first time for the Seagraves to be competing on such a big stage but the pressure and weight of the amplified events did not faze any of these kids. In fact, it only made them better. Regan earned a whopping 20 points for the Southwind Conference team she is affiliated with and dropped an amazing 41 seconds off of her own personal best times in all events combined. Leslie, who had the least events of the three to make up time, was still able to drop 6 seconds off of her personal best time in all events combined.

