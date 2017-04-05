Scrogin on championship college trap team

A Corning High School alumni was part of the college team that claimed the national championship in shotgun shooting.

In the first year of the Doane University Shotgun Sports team, the Tigers brought home the ACUI Division 4 National Championship. Doane finished with a score of 1,972 over six categories, winning by 200 targets.

