Russom and Price anchor Crushers 9U Travel Baseball Tournament victory

The 9U Missouri Gametime Tournament was held in Manchester, Missouri Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8. The loaded tournament hosted many of Missouri’s top 9U travel baseball squads in a weekend clash. One of those teams was the Strike Zone Crushers 9U Travel Team out of Poplar Bluff. Two of the stars on the team hail from Corning. Brady Russom, son of Brandon and Jessica Russom of Corning, played centerfield and second base for the Crushers. Ty Price, son of Chad and Leslie Price of Corning, played catcher, first base and even pitched during the big Tournament for the Crushers travel team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/