Rivercrest defense flusters Corning Sr. Boys - 70 to 47

Rivercrest brought their A game on defense Friday, February 16 in Piggott. The win for Rivercrest secured a third place finish in the District Tournament as Corning settles for a fourth place finish. The Colts came out of the starting gates like a thoroughbred in The Kentucky Derby. Rivercrest jumped out to a 22 to 10 advantage after one quarter of play. The Colts played a high pressure full court defense that really baffled Corning and caused issues throughout. Corning turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter and eight times in the second quarter. The full court pressure really bothered Corning and took them out of a rhythm offensively and at times really sped the Cats up and caused problems.

Corning went into the locker room trailing 39 to 26. The Bobcats would cut the lead to single digits on three different occasions in the third quarter but could never couple enough defensive stops to dig out of the early hole. Corning chose to empty the bench in the fourth quarter.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/