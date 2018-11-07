Rice Bowl trophy stays with Piggott

The annual rumble in rice country took place Thursday, November 1 in Piggott. This time it was about more than just football. Seventeen year old Gage Dodd who played for Piggott and had several family ties rooted in Corning passed away in an auto accident before the season started. Both teams set aside the rivalry to honor Dodd and his family before the game and with gifts. It was a touching moment that makes you realize at the end of the day it is about so much more than just football.

On the field this year’s edition of the Rice Bowl was a cold and sloppy one for both football teams. Hard rains throughout the previous days and a cold night didn’t make for the most ideal playing conditions. The Mohawks dominated the game leading wire to wire for a convincing 66 to 6 win over Corning. It was another tough outing for the Bobcats as their 2018 campaign comes to a close. Corning was hoping to send their seven seniors out in style with a big win over their rivals and bring a trophy home. Give Piggott credit in this game as their 15 seniors came to play on Senior Night at Parker Field. The game was very chippy throughout as you would expect with a rivalry game.

