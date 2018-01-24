RCHS edges out Corning Sr. Boys in a first round thriller- 75 to 74

One of the most entertaining games of the season took place Wednesday, January 17 in the first round of the First National Bank Tournament in Corning.

Ridgefield Christian jumped out to a big 24 to 14 lead after the first quarter with great guard play on both sides of the ball. Corning Head Coach Chris Murray would change defenses to an aggressive man to man in the second quarter and force a few turnovers and get transition buckets that aided the Cats come back. Corning would chip away into the lead little by little throughout this game thanks to the fantastic four of Clint Hovis, Luke Rogers, Cole Woolard and Lucas Brajas. Hovis and Rogers would each net 18 points respectively for the contest.

Lucas Barajas dropped in 16 points and Cole Woolard ended with 15 points. It was a gutsy effort to chip back into the game that started on defense and translated to the offensive side for the Cats. Corning captured the lead 74 to 73 with only 25 seconds remaining. Corning would only lead for 42 seconds of the game but it was nearly enough to steal the first round victory. The Warriors

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/