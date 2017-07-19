Newest Hornet returns to northeast Arkansas

Lepanto’s proud son, Malik Monk returned to northeast Arkansas last Saturday to the Bayird Chrysler/ Dodge/JEEP/Ram in Paragould for the “2017 No Roads Jeep and 4x4 Show”.

The public turned out to meet Malik, get a photo and his autograph. Corning resident, Danielle Francis and her son, Fisher, were among the 100’s of people who stood in line to meet the Arkansas native and 1st Round Draft Pick to get his autograph. Monk was scheduled to appear at 11 a.m., for an hour and with that in mind, Francis said, “We got there about 10:15 a.m. We got his signature about 11:30 a.m.