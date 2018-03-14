Neelyville Girls celebrated heading to Class 2 Final Four

The Neelyville Lady Tigers (24-4) headed to their second final four appearances in the state of Missouri basketball in the past three years. The High School held a sendoff party for the team, coaches and cheerleaders. The party was to wish the team good luck and show their appreciation for the success that the Lady Tigers have earned so far in the long grind of their season. The party was Tuesday, March 6 in the High School gymnasium with the girls leaving out Wednesday morning following a morning pep rally at the High School. The Lady Tigers autographed posters, signs and basketballs for many kids and fans during the event. There was a plate dinner with plenty of good food and several drawings for gifts for everyone who showed up. Neelyville traveled to JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. to face presumably their toughest test of the season yet, in this survive and advance tournament setting.

