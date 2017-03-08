Neelyville girls . . .

The Neelyville Lady Tigers basketball team captured the SAA class 2 championship, winning their fifth consecutive quarter final berth. The girls fell to Oran in the finals. The girls are coached by Becky Hale and finished 22-5 this season, capturing the conference championship. The team consists of Jentri Worley, J’Kayla Fowler, Lexi Liau, Lauren Crossen, Ashley Oxley, Stratton, Tori, Anders. McGruder, Williamson, Tutor, Hobbs, Smith and Eakins.

