Mustangs’ size overpowers Cats

The Hoxie Mustangs would lead wire to wire in a convincing win over their 3-3A foe Corning Bobcats Friday night in Hoxie.

The Mustangs in pregame warm-ups looked the part of a very physical football team and showed nothing to suggest otherwise during the dismantling of the Bobcats in this game. The Mustangs size was a huge factor in this game with their offensive line paving the way for an outburst of 10-plus yards a carry against Corning.

The Mustangs would score on their first seven drives and never leave a small glimmer of hope for a Corning comeback. The Hoxie offense would total up 353 yards on 35 plays from scrimmage that ate up 13 minutes and 31 seconds of game clock.

