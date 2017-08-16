Meet the Bobcats night is Monday August 21 at 5:00 p.m. This will be the first look at the 2017 – 2018 Senior High, Junior High, and 7th grade teams. Family members and community are invited to participate.

Photo opportunities with the boys in uniform and refreshments will be available. August 22, the Bobcats travel to Rector for a benefit scrimmage. Junior High will play at 5:30 and the Senior High game will follow.

