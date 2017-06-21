Mayhem girls win tourney . . .

The Mayhem girls squad captured first place in the Arkansas Summer Shootout in Search last weekend. Pictured, from left front: Cara Johnson, Maggie Couch, Kaytie Manatt, and Rachel Jordan. Back: Coach Wes Couch, Hannah Blankenship, Emma Russom, Katie Clifton, Jerri VanNada , Kelsey Watson, and Coach Nick Manatt.

