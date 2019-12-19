Manila outshoots Cats; 69 - 44

The Cats lost Tuesday’s home conference game against Manila by a score of 69-44 on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Lions played a voracious game against the Bobcats through all four quarters. Their free throw game was strong with 83 percent accuracy. Manila top scorer with 23 points, Daley Belew was 9 for 9 for free throws.

Corning’s Colby Briney came on strong from the outside becoming the top 3-point shooter in the ballgame with his four 3-pointers during the evening.

