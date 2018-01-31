Manatt scores career point against Highland

Corning Lady Bobcat Kaytie Manatt scored her 2,000 career point Saturday night, January 27 in a game against Highland. She ended the game with 23 points. Kaytie is a senior and a two-time All-State player. Coach Jerry Songer shared, “As far as I know, Kaytie is the leading career scorer in Corning history. She is averaging 22 points this season.” As of Monday evening,

January 29th, Songer reported Manatt has 2,016 career points and counting. There are five regular season games left this year before District games begin in mid-February

