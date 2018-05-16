Maggie Couch inks with CRC to play basketball

Maggie Couch, recent Corning Bobcat, has signed to play College Basketball with Head Coach Tye Clothier and the Lady Pioneers. Crowley’s Ridge College plays in the very competitive NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) level of Women’s College Basketball. Couch is the first Bobcat to play under Clothier at CRC, “You know I had seen Maggie play a few times but also had Spencer Hoffman mention her name to me thinking she would be a good fit for our program.” Clothier said. Couch was an ideal player and a perfect choice for Coach Clothier’s system, “I’ve joked with her and her dad about her having a stubbornness to her, not in a negative way but in a way she’s going to succeed no matter what. I’ve always said I’m crazy enough to believe we are going to succeed every year and every game no matter who we play and I saw that in Maggie,” Clothier stated. It wasn’t just her determination that Clothier came away impressed with in watching Maggie play, “There’s some things she will need to work on just like any incoming player but I am really impressed with the speed of her release. A lot of times that is what we have to work on with freshman the most, the amount of time it takes to get the shot off and Maggie has looked smooth on her catch and release. That will flow right into what we like to do in our offense.” Maggie excelled in basketball for the Lady Bobcats in her career and was a 3A All Conference selection her senior year. Crowley’s Ridge College is located in Paragould and you can follow Maggie as she moves onto her next chapter in life through CRC Athletic’s web page at www.crcpioneers.com