Local shooters prove they belong on the grand stage

The Black River Trap & Skeet Club of Corning took 25 shooters to the 2018 AIM Grand Nationals which were held at the mecca of shooting complexes in the United States. That place is the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Illinois. The massive shooting complex is more than three and a half miles long and consists of more than 1,600 acres. Trap shooting may not be considered America’s pastime but it certainly has been around for a long while. Trap shooting as a sport began in the United States as early as 1825 with the target being live pigeons and the first recorded match being in Cincinnati, Ohio. Eventually the event would move to Illinois and Americans would develop artificial targets for competition like what is used in today’s competition clay targets. It is a sport with deep roots and the Grand Nationals competition has been held for the past 118 years.

