Lady Cats use thunder and lightning in blowout over Marmaduke - 18 to 6

Corning (7-8) (4-5) closed out Senior Night on a positive note with a big win Monday, April 16. Kelsey Watson was the thunder for the Lady Cats. Watson continues her power surge of late, hitting her first career dinger over the center field fence. The Corning base runners were the lightning, swiping a mesmerizing season high 10 bases against the Lady Greyhounds. Corning scored their season high 18 runs on a night they only managed five base hits. Those two numbers typically don’t equate, but the reason for the lopsided scoreboard and the unusual statistic is due to the Lady Bobcats calm, patient approach at the plate. Corning drew a season high 16 walks in this game. That means the Lady Cats sent 23 hitters to the plate and 22 of those Bobcats reached base. Those numbers are staggering to say the least.

