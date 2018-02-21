Lady Cats leave no doubt in demolishment of Manila Lions - 82 to 46

The Corning Sr. Lady Bobcats opened the first round of the district tournament in exquisite form Tuesday, February 13 in Piggott. The Lady Cats wasted zero time pouncing on the Lady Lions leading 23 to 12 after one quarter of play, 50 to 23 by halftime and 78 to 35 before emptying their bench late in the third. Corning’s high powered offense knocked down a stunning 19 three-pointers for the game. Manila played a zone defense throughout the game and Corning Coach Jerry Songer found the weak spot in their zone. That weak spot was the far corner of the court. Corning hit on 13 of their 19 three point shots from the corner spot of the hardwood.

Coach Songer elected to press the Lady Lions full court the first half and that pressure bothered Manila. Corning forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone. The first three quarters of play for Corning were almost flawless. In that time Corning took great care of the ball only turning it over once.

