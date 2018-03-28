Lady Bobcats throttle Lady Greyhounds in doubleheader sweep. . .

The first game of the double header Friday, March 23 was a landslide victory for the Lady Bobcats at home. The game was never close from the get-go and the Lady Bobcats cruised to victory.

Corning’s pitching was stellar throughout the outing. Steffi Hampton toed the rubber for the Bobcats, pitched five complete innings and picked up the win. Hampton only gave up one earned run, five hits and struck out four Sloan Hendrix batters.

