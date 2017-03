The Lady Bobcats fell to Highland in high school softball action Tuesday, March 14, at home, losing 14-6.

The girls are 0-2 on the season and looking for their first win. Rain may cancel some games this week.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/