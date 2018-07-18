Lady Bobcats Basketball has strong summer showing

Coach Jerry Songer and The Corning Sr. Lady Bobcat’s Basketball team had a great showing this summer in three separate Basketball camps and a shootout. Corning girls participated in the Maynard team camp, Sloan Hendrix team camp and hosted their own team camp. Corning also went to battle in the Malden shootout. The Lady Bobcats played several local schools that will undoubtedly on next year’s schedule and even some teams from the bordering state of Missouri.

