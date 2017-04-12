Lady ’Cats clobber Campbell

The Lady Bobcats rebounded from a defeat last week to beat Campbell 16-4 Monday playing away from home.

They were shut out 12-0 by Highland Thursday, April 6, playing in Hardy.

The Lady Rebels scored 2 in the first inning, added 7 in the second and pushed 3 over the plate in the third inning of a game that was called early due to the mercy rule.

