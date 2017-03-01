Lady ‘Cats ends year

Corning’s Lady Bobcat basketball team finished their season last week after competing in the regional tournament.

The girls’ head coach Jerry Songer and assistant coach Josh Cagle traveled to Mountain View on Wednesday, February 22, to play in the regional competition.

Mountain View entered the contest as the champions of their district and with a record of 19-8.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/