Lady ‘Cats are second seed from North
Wed, 04/26/2017 - 2:10pm News Staff
The Lady Bobcats are the second seed from the North in the 3A-3 District Tournament they are hosting this week in Corning.
The squad met thirdseeded Manila from the South Division Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. but results were unavailable at press time.
The winner advances to a Thursday game at 5:15 p.m. against the winner of rop seeded South winner Rivercrest and fourth seeded Piggott from the North.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/