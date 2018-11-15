Jr. Lady Bobcats open season with a victory on the road - 31 to 28

The Corning Junior Lady Bobcats Basketball team started off their season with a big road win Tuesday, November 6. Corning traveled to in county rival Rector and gave the Lady Cougars more than they could handle. Both teams struggled for offense in the first half which is expected in the first game of the season. Corning pressured Rector into a plethora of turnovers early on and capitalized on a few, but not near as many as Coach Wes Couch would have liked. The game was a tight back and forth battle the first half with the visitors taking a 12 to 11 lead into the locker room. The second half is where this game was decided. Coach Couch rallied his troops at halftime and they answered the bell in the second half with some extremely aggressive defense and hard drives to the basket on offense. Corning scored 19 points in the second half and that was without a 3-point make. In fact, Corning only netted one 3-point shot the entire game. Corning held off the Lady Cougars to start their 2018-2019 campaign (1-0). Whitley Bolen led the way for Corning in scoring with nine points. Katie Hampton added eight points going four for six from the free throw line. Kenlie Watson chipped in five points.

