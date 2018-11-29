Jr. Girls steal road victory over Trumann - 47 to 44

Coach Wes Couch and the Junior High Lady Bobcats Basketball team traveled south to Trumann on Monday, November 27. Corning started a little slow out of the gates but quickly recovered. Credit Trumann for the early slow start as the Lady Wildcats reached the free throw line for 12 attempts in the first quarter alone. Trumann led 12 to 10 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Bobcats cleaned up the fouls on defense and started hitting several three point shots to gain a 20 to 18 lead at half. The third quarter was deja vu of the second quarter with Corning knocking down three’s and Trumann dominating the paint.

Corning took a 33 to 30 lead into the final quarter of play. Corning opened up the fourth with a quick six points off of two more three point shots and held off the fast charging Lady Wildcats, knocking down six free throws in the waning seconds to grab a big road victory. The story of the game for Corning was their three-point shooting. The Lady Bobcats netted a whopping nine three-point shots throughout the contest. If you have never watched a junior high basketball game before, hitting nine three’s in one game is extremely impressive especially on the road rims. Makenna Lunsford led the way with a monster game.

To say Lunsford had the hot hand would be an understatement. She totaled a game high 25 points, hitting on eight of the Lady Cats nine three point shots. Whitley Bolen reached double figures as well knocking down 11 points going three for four from the free throw line. Katie Hampton added five points all from the charity stripe with an efficient five for six from the line in the Bobcat victory.

