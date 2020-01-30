Jr. Cats overpower Bobcats; 57-13

The Jr. Boys won Friday’s away conference game on Jan. 24 against Walnut Ridge by a score of 57-13. Jayce Couch shot 12 points with 2 points from the field, 2 3-pointers and 2 points from the charity stripe. Eli Mason was right behind with 11 points for the Jr. Cats making 10 points from the field and a free throw. Spencer Blanchard popped 7 points in the basket with a couple shots from the field and a 3-pointer. Colton Green contributed 6 points, John Swint added 5 points, Daniel Wilson and Bentley Grubb each made 3 points for the team while Roman Davis made 2 points and Luke Blanchard added a point.

