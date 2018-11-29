Jr. Boys taper off against Pocahontas

It was a rough night on the offensive side of the ball for the Corning Junior High Boys Basketball team Tuesday, November 20 in Corning. Corning fell to the Junior Redskins 37 to 18. Corning worked hard defensively against the higher classification Redskins early on. The Bobcats held Pocahontas to only eight points in the first quarter and 17 points for the entire first half. The problem for the Cats was their struggle offensively.Corning managed, but just 13 first half points and only found the free throw line for one attempt in the first half. The second half didn’t look any better for the home team as Pocahontas held the Cats to five total second half points. The Redskins came in and grabbed a road victory over the black and gold. Credit the bigger and deeper Redskins for Corning’s low numbers. Leading the way for Corning was Parker Davis who netted six points. Luke Wheeler added five points and Camden Hudson scored three points in the Bobcat home loss.

