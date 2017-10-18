Jr Bobcats outran by Newport Greyhounds

Newport would score early and often to dismantle and defeat the Corning Junior Bobcats, 46 to 8 in Newport last Thursday night.

The only scoring drive for Corning would be made by running back Gary Comstock, late in the game, on consecutive runs up the middle to score all eight of the Cats’ points. Credit goes to the Greyhounds for coming out early and never allowing the traveling Bobcats to get in the game or the momentum to swing in the favor of the Cats’.

Moving forward, we set our sights for a match up with the Hoxie Mustangs coming to town this Thursday night, October 19 at Bobcat Stadium.

