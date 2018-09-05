Jr. Bobcats fall to Brinkley in season opener - 26 to 8

The Brinkley Tigers Junior High Football team scored on their first touch from scrimmage and never looked back. The Jr. Bobcats and Tigers kicked off a little early at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 30, in Brinkley to beat the incoming storms. Both teams battled the hurdles that the first game of a season brings and a muggy 88 degree temperature at kick off. Corning had a rough start to the game failing to gain a first down on their first three possessions of the game offensively. After a Bobcat opening four and out,

Brinkley took a sweep to the far side all the way to the house for a 26 yard touchdown and converted on the two point conversion with a run up the middle of the Bobcat defense. Those scores put the Tigers up 8 to 0 with four minutes and thirty-six seconds remaining in the first quarter. The next possession for the Bobcats ended early when Corning got sacked, fumbled the football and the

