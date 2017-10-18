Hounds’ speed kept Bobcats off-track

The Newport Greyhounds rolled off the bus and took no time getting to work Friday night leading wire-to-wire to defeat the Corning Bobcats 64 to 0. Newport came out with a vengeance after being dismantled the week prior by Piggott. The Hounds’ played with a chip on their shoulder and bounced back from that embarrassing lost by dominating the Bobcats on both sides of the ball and on the scoreboard.

This Newport team has been the classic case of Jekyll and Hyde this year and the Bobcats just happened to catch them on a night where everything was clicking.

Newport’s offense amassed 428 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns via the run game. They also passed for another 86 yards and 2 scores through the air. The offensive line for Newport allowed the speedy players to go to work by controlling the line of scrimmage all night to the tune of a whopping 17 plus yards per play average and only gave up one sack.

The Greyhounds flashed their explosiveness with nine scoring drives of five plays or less.

