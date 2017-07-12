Guthrey becomes Corning’s surprise star hitter

The Jonesboro Sun

One day does not a season make, but a really good day can make a big impact.

On May 8, the final day of the Class 3A Region 3 baseball tournament, Corning freshman Cole Guthrey, son of Scott and Michelle Guthrey, went 5-for-6 with three doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored over two games. What made the day extra special was the Bobcats won a regional title in their first year under Coach Kyle George, defeating topranked Clinton 7-5 and host Manila 5-4 in the process.

“That was awesome, really,” Guthrey said. “As long as we were winning, I was really happy. It was really big for me because staying comfortable at the plate is what you want. You can’t ask for anything better really.”

