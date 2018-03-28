Garrett Scrogin holds up at third against Rivercrest.

Sometimes the s t a t sheet doesn’t add up or align with what the scoreboard shows. This was definitely the case Thursday, March 15 at Rivercrest.

Corning out hit Rivercrest, garnering six base hits to the Colts one, but Rivercrest still managed to survive with a victory.

The Colts only managed one base hit the whole game but it was the right hit at the right time for Rivercrest. The difference in the game were the little things. Corning walked seven Rivercrest hitters and committed three untimely errors in the game.

