Farm Bureau supports Outstanding Player of the Game program

Farm Bureau Insurance Agency Manager Cliff Gifford and agent Angie Edwards pose with a group of Corning Bobcats holding the footballs that will be awarded after each game this year to the outstanding player of the game. They will be given out at both home & away games. This program is being sponsored by the agents in cooperation with the Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance companies. Both Piggott and Rector Schools will be participating as well.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/