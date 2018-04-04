Doniphan scores in waves to cruise past Corning Softball - 22 to 3

Doniphan scoring dominated the storyline in this non-conference game Monday, April 2 in Corning. The game was scheduled to be played in Doniphan, but because of recent rainfall amounts, the Donettes field was unplayable. The Bobcat’s field however, was playable, so both teams agreed on a game to be played on the same day and time, but in Corning instead of Doniphan.

Corning Coach Jerry Songer has done a terrific job in keeping Corning’s field playable and looking great all season. Doniphan pitching came out strong and blanked Corning for the first two innings and kept the Lady Bobcat bats at bay for the remainder of the game.