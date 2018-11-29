Doniphan downs Sr. Lady Cats 52 to 35

Coach Jerry Songer and the Corning Senior High Girls Basketball team made the travel across the state border for a showdown with the Donettes on Monday, November 19. This contest was back and forth for the entire first half with neither team gaining much of a grip on their leads.

The game was tied after one quarter, 9 to 9 and Doniphan gained a small 19 to 18 lead by half. Corning did a great job of getting to the paint and forcing the issue. The Lady Cats reached the foul line for 12 total free throw attempts in the opening half of play.

The bad news was Doniphan did the same thing. In fact, the Lady Donettes got to the line for a whopping 18 first half free throws.

The game could never seemingly get into a rhythm with all the whistles that were being blown.

