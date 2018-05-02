Corning Sr. High Track and Field contend with the best in the District

Coach Trevor Poe and the Corning Sr. High Track and Field team set out for the District Track Meet in Osceola on Friday, April 27. The District Meet had teams from all around the area competing for their chance to make it to the State Track Meet. Corning managed to place in four different events on the day. Senior Brent Burkheart took to the long and grueling 1600M Run for Corning. Burkheart had a quick paced run with a time of 5:27.50. That time was good enough for 3rd overall in the District Meet and was just one spot away from qualifying for the State Track Meet in what was Burkheart’s last event in his Corning career. Corning also placed in a team event on the day. The 4x100M Relay was the event, and that race was run by Colton Evans, Jake Guiterrez, Gary Comstock and Clayton Crosby. This Bobcat Relay team was able to finish 6th overall in Districts with a time of 48.67. Last, but certainly not least, was Senior Scotty Wilson. Wilson placed 6th in the High Jump with a jump of 5’8”. Wilson wasn’t done there soaring through the air with the best in the area. Wilson took to the Pole Vault event next and successfully jumped 10’.

